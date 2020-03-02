Human Nature Showings, IGI Q&As with Doudna and Urnov

We are delighted to support the opening of a new documentary featuring IGI leaders Jill Banfield, Jennifer Doudna, and Fyodor Urnov.

Human Nature is a provocative exploration of CRISPR’s far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it, the families it’s affecting, and the bioengineers who are testing its limits. How will this new power change our relationship with nature? What will it mean for human evolution? To begin to answer these questions we must look back billions of years and peer into an uncertain future.

To facilitate public discourse about genome editing, Jennifer Doudna and Fyodor Urnov will be participating in question-and-answer sessions following the 7 p.m. film showings in downtown Berkeley on Friday, March 13 (Doudna) and Saturday, March 14 (Urnov). Bioethicist R. Alta Charo will also do a Q&A following the 4 p.m. showing on Sunday, March 15.

We suggest securing your Friday and Saturday tickets in advance. Please check for additional showtimes in Berkeley, San Francisco, or other locations. If you aren’t able to have your questions answered in person, you may wish to submit them to our “Ask a Scientist” program.